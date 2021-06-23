Euro 2020: Trafalgar Square Fan Zone ballot to open for England game
- Published
The Trafalgar Square Fan Zone will admit members of the public for the first time at Euro 2020 after England qualified for the last-16.
There are 500 pairs of tickets for the public ballot which opens at 09:00 BST with successful applicants notified within 24 hours.
England will play the runner up of Group D at 17:00 BST on Tuesday.
Fan zone access for England's group matches was reserved for key workers, including NHS and transport staff.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "London's key workers have generated a tremendous atmosphere on Trafalgar Square throughout the group stage matches - even in the torrential rain during the Scotland game - and I'm pleased we've been able to increase capacity for the last 16."
A further ballot will take place should England progress to the quarter-finals.
The Fan Zone will screen both semi-finals and the final regardless of England's involvement and further ballots will be announced nearer the time.
Those without tickets are being asked not to travel to Trafalgar Square and to instead enjoy the game at home or in another appropriately socially distanced setting.