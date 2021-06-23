HS2: Old Oak Common construction work begins
The first permanent construction work to take place at an HS2 station in west London has been started during a visit by the transport secretary.
Construction of a 1.1-mile-long (1.8km) underground wall at Old Oak Common started after Grant Shapps gave the signal for digging to begin.
The site will become the UK's largest railway station built in a single stage with a total of six HS2 platforms.
HS2 said the station would be "pivotal" for rail travel in the South East.
Preparatory work had already taken place at the 32-acre site but it was the first time permanent construction work had been started.
The underground wall will form part of the shell around the HS2 platforms.
When completed the "super hub" station will feature a roof covering the area of more than three football pitches and will serve Crossrail and mainline trains in addition to HS2 services.
The creation of HS2 has proved controversial, with the project proving to be a major issue in last week's shock by-election defeat for the Tories in Chesham and Amersham.
Asked whether there was enough public support for HS2, Mr Shapps replied that the Victorians had built the West Coast and East Coast mainlines and "we've carried on using them to this day".
"I've no doubt at all that over the decades and centuries that follow, we'll be pleased that this generation did something for the future," he said.
HS2 Ltd chief executive Mark Thurston said the station would be "pivotal" and a "real anchor point for the South East's rail system".
The station is expected to be completed between 2029 and 2033.