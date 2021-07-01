Hampstead ponds charges spark legal challenge
A legal challenge has been launched over above-inflation rises to the cost of concessions enjoyed by disabled swimmers at Hampstead Ponds.
Christina Efthimiou, who receives disability-related benefits, has applied for a judicial review.
The 59-year-old, who swims regularly at the ponds, argues that the current charging regime disproportionally adversely affects disabled people.
The City of London Corporation says its facilities are accessible for all.
Charges were first introduced at the ponds in 2005 on a self-policed basis but compulsory fees were introduced last year, with the adult fee doubling to £4 and the concessionary fee increasing from £1 to £2.40.
Then in February, non-concessionary rates were increased in line with inflation, at 1.3%, but the cost of a six-month pass for those eligible for a concession was increased by 21.5%, and a 12-month concession pass by 15.1%.
Ms Efthimiou, who is from Camden, said: "I have been swimming at the Ladies' Pond for around four years. The benefits to me are immense and if I have to stop using the ponds for my regular exercise, I don't know what I will be able to do instead.
"I and many others will be priced out by the charges which will change the ponds to a privilege for the better off."
Kate Egerton, solicitor at law firm Leigh Day, said: "In our view, the City of London has failed to engage with the impact its charging regime is having on disabled swimmers and to comply with its equality duties to disabled swimmers who rely on the ponds to manage their health."
A spokesperson for the City of London Corporation, which manages Hampstead Heath, said it attracted record numbers with a "friendly and welcome atmosphere for all swimmers", adding that the heath's swimming facilities were "accessible to people of all abilities and backgrounds".