Covid: Arsenal stadium tours offered as part of vaccine clinic
- Published
Tours of Arsenal's stadium are being offered as part of a mass Covid vaccination clinic being held in north London.
The event at the Emirates Stadium is being held for four days until Monday and is for anyone over 18 who has not yet had a first dose of the vaccine.
Slots can be booked in advance or walk-in appointments are available.
Organisers said they hoped to get "even more people down there than were at Spurs' stadium".
The event, called Gunner Get Jabbed, has been organised by Islington Council in partnership with the Islington GP Federation and the Premier League football club.
All those vaccinated will receive the Pfizer vaccine, with the clinic being open between 08:00 and 20:00 BST.
Vaccinations will be carried out in the stadium's concourse and the football club has offered anybody who receives a jab over the four days a free behind-the-scenes tour of the Emirates.
Nearly 10,000 vaccinations are expected to be given. It is hoped that the tours will provide a "memorable experience for our supporters", Arsenal said.
Islington Council said those wanting a jab did not need to be registered with a GP and people would not be asked their immigration status.
Jonathan O'Sullivan, acting director of public health in Islington, said the vaccine was "helping to bring us out of the pandemic, but we need more people in Islington and London to get vaccinated".
He added: "We hope the pop-up at this iconic landmark in the borough will provide some extra incentive.
"We'd love to get even more people down there than were at Spurs' stadium last weekend."
Appointments can be booked here or by calling the We Are Islington helpline on 020 7527 8222.
Entry to the stadium will be at Block S, near The Armoury on Hornsey Road.