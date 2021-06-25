Sasha Johnson shooting: Four men indicate not guilty pleas
Four men charged over the shooting of black equal rights activist Sasha Johnson have indicated not guilty pleas during a hearing at the Old Bailey.
Ms Johnson, a 27-year-old mother of two, was shot in the head during a house party in Peckham, south London, on 23 May.
No formal pleas were entered but lawyers for the four defendants indicated they would deny conspiracy to murder.
A hearing was scheduled for 5 November.
Prince Dixon, 25, of Gravesend, Kent, Troy Reid, 19 of Southwark, Cameron Deriggs, 18, of Lewisham, and Devonte Brown, 18, also of Southwark, are all charged with conspiracy to murder.Judge Mark Lucraft QC suggested a date for a six-week trial would be fixed at the next hearing. He said that the court would be seeking to get the earliest possible trial date.
He also indicated the case would be heard either by one of the two most senior Old Bailey judges or a High Court judge.
Ms Johnson is a founding member of the Taking The Initiative Party and had been a prominent figure in the Black Lives Mater movement.
Police have said previously they do not believe she was the intended victim of the shooting.