Sarah Everard vigil: Woman preparing legal action against Met Police over arrest
- Published
A woman who was arrested at the Sarah Everard vigil in Clapham Common is preparing legal action against the Met Police unless her fine is withdrawn.
Patsy Stevenson, 28, was handcuffed and held down by two officers during the gathering on 13 March in south London.
The physics student said she wanted the force to withdraw a £200 fixed penalty notice as well as acknowledging and apologising "for their wrongdoing".
The Met confirmed it had received a letter from Ms Stevenson's lawyers.
Hundreds attended the vigil in south London to pay their respects to 33-year-old Ms Everard, who was found dead after she went missing while walking home.
The event had been cancelled after The Met said it would be illegal under lockdown restrictions.
However people turned up throughout the day, including the Duchess of Cambridge.
By the evening some protesters clashed with police after they were asked to leave.
Ms Stevenson, from Surrey, said she intended to "robustly challenge" the force for the actions of its officers.
"I am angry that the police shut down our space to mourn and comfort each other and I feel violated that male officers used physical force to do so," she added.
A pre-action letter has been sent to the force by her lawyers Bindmans LLP, arguing that the fixed penalty notice was the consequence of an "unlawful" policing operation where some attendees had been subject to "excessive force and unnecessary arrests".
Bindmans solicitor Rachel Harger said the Met had claimed taking part in the vigil was a criminal act, which was "wrong in law... seriously ill-advised and entirely unnecessary".
"The decision by officers to then move to heavy-handed physical enforcement of the coronavirus regulations in order to arbitrarily arrest Patsy... showed utter contempt for her rights to privacy, freedom of expression and freedom to assemble and associate," she said.
The Met faced criticism over its policing at the vigil, which led to some calling for Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to resign.
However, an official report by watchdog Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services backed the Met's handling of the event.
The force confirmed it had received the pre-action letter which was being dealt with by its Directorate of Legal Services, but would not comment any further.
It has been asked to reply to the letter by 2 July.