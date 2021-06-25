Barking severe weather: Lightning and torrential rain hit capital
- Published
A lightning strike and high winds have damaged houses, roads and vehicles in Barking, the Met Police has said.
Police were called to the Hulse Avenue area at about 19:20 BST after what officers described as a "weather-related incident".
Local residents also reported damage to electrical equipment, street furniture and some surrounding roads.
Barking and Dagenham Council said there had been "severe weather damage" in the area.
Some locals described it as a 'tornado' on social media.
June 25, 2021
Police in Barking and Dagenham posted on Twitter: "There are no reports of any casualties. Officers are liaising with the local authority to ensure support is available to anyone affected by damage to property."
Dagenham Council also tweeted: "We're aware of the severe weather damage in the Barking area and our Immediate Response team along with the police and fire brigade are on hand sorting any issues."
Tornado in Barking, wth!! pic.twitter.com/Y5HaRJKyM7— Yamin321 (@yaminasfa) June 25, 2021
@LondonSnowWatch @EssexWeather major flooding in Gidea Park from intense downpours pic.twitter.com/mMaP8Zbiyz— Javelin Sam (@javelinsam) June 25, 2021