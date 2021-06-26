London protests: Police arrest 12 ahead of weekend demonstrations
- Published
Police have arrested 12 people and confiscated items ahead of planned protests in London.
Protests are taking place across London this weekend including anti-lockdown and climate change demonstrations.
Police carried out raids in three areas of London on Friday. Officers seized bamboo structures, lock-on equipment and other items.
The arrests were "proactive action" to reduce the likelihood of criminal activity, Met Police said.
Those arrested have been taken to police custody as inquiries continue.
Gatherings and marches are set to take place in Westminster, Lambeth and Southwark on both Saturday and Sunday.
“Cut war not welfare” “Nurses not Nukes” “Free Palestine” “Kill the bill” “Tories Out” Just some of the many messages from protestors marching through #London #londonprotest pic.twitter.com/L3bKrib2A9— Frankie McCamley (@Frankie_Mack) June 26, 2021
Road closures are in place in these areas and traffic disruption is expected.
Last week three police officers were injured and 14 people arrested during an anti-lockdown protest in central London.
Ch Insp Joe Stokoe said: "Our policing plan will be proportionate with officers engaging with those protesting to help them ensure any gathering is lawful, safe and doesn't cause serious disruption.
"We urge anyone coming to take part in a protest in London over the weekend to do so in a peaceful and responsible manner.
"We believe certain protest groups are specifically intending to disrupt some business locations or potentially cause criminal damage to property.
"If this happens we will take further action as required to prevent offences being committed or deal with anyone committing criminal acts."