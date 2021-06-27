London protests: Three arrested during day of demonstrations
- Published
Three protesters were arrested during a day of demonstrations across London, the Met Police said.
Anti-lockdown and climate change demonstrations took place on Saturday in Westminster, Lambeth and Southwark alongside some smaller protests.
Arrests were made on suspicion of breach of the peace, assault on police, and in connection to a previous assault, the Met Police said.
Three officers received minor injuries "but all remain fit and well".
"The significant majority of those protesting engaged in a positive manner with our officers," Ch Supt Karen Findlay said.
"We did experience small pockets of antisocial behaviour in Whitehall which involved missiles being thrown at officers, but these were dealt with quickly and effectively.
"I am grateful to the command team, all our officers and those who attended to protest in central London for achieving a positive outcome."
Thousands of protesters marched through the streets of central London on Saturday.
Demonstrators packed roads outside Downing Street and were seen setting off flares and chanting.
Some protesters were seen throwing tennis balls at the Houses of Parliament.
The Metropolitan Police arrested 12 people in raids in three areas of the capital on Friday and confiscated items linked to the protests.
The arrests were "proactive action" to reduce the likelihood of criminal activity, the force added.