Elephant and Castle fire: Rail services back to normal
- Published
Rail services are running as normal following a fire next to the tracks at Elephant and Castle in south London.
One person was taken to hospital while a further five were treated at the scene.
Network Rail said engineers "from every discipline of rail infrastructure" worked overnight to complete the repairs.
Power at the station, affecting machines, departure boards and lighting has also been restored.
A police officer was among those who needed treatment for the effects of smoke inhalation, according to the mayor of London.
The London Fire Brigade said 15 engines and 100 firefighters tackled the fire, in which the units under the railway arches, six cars and a telephone box caught alight.
A Network Rail spokesman said the Victorian-built viaducts survived the fire without any structural damage, and the rails also survived the heat of the fire.
"We carried out many ultrasonic tests overnight, including a gauging check of the platforms, and our signalling experts tested all the cables successfully," he said.
All main roads are also open but Elephant Road remains closed.
Firefighters are still at the scene, continuing to dampen down.