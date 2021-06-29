Met Police officer denies death by careless driving
A Met police officer has denied causing the death by careless driving of an 83-year-old man.
PC Daniel Bowen, 28, was allegedly driving a marked police van that hit Peter Dawes as he crossed the road in East Ham in July 2020. Mr Dawes died in hospital just over two weeks later.
The officer, based at Stratford police station in east London, pleaded not guilty at the Old Bailey.
He was granted unconditional bail until a trial beginning on 13 December.
The hearing is scheduled to last for five weeks at a court venue yet to be set.
