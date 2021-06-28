Bermondsey stabbing: Man stabbed to death at illegal rave named
- Published
A man who was stabbed to death at an illegal rave near Millwall FC's ground has been named by police.
Jason Nyarko, from Lewisham, was knifed inside an industrial unit during an unlicensed music event being held in South Bermondsey on Saturday.
The 26-year-old was treated by paramedics but died at the scene.
A 16-year-old boy who was found injured nearby was arrested "in connection with the incident", the Met Police said. He remains in custody.
The teenager was treated in hospital for head injuries but was later discharged.
Police had been called to Stockholm Road at about 23:45 BST over reports of a stabbing.
Det Ch Insp Brian Howie said officers were "working hard to achieve justice" for Mr Nyarko's friends and family.
He appealed for anybody who had video from the event or had "witnessed a fight inside the warehouse, or any other suspicious activity" to contact police.