Wembley park stabbings: Accused 'bought lottery tickets after killing sisters'
- Published
A man accused of murder bought lottery tickets after killing two sisters in a supposed pact with the devil, a jury has heard.
Danyal Hussein, 19, repeatedly stabbed Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, in a Wembley park, on 6 June 2020, the Old Bailey was told.
Police found a handwritten note that promised to "sacrifice" women in exchange for winning the lottery.
Mr Hussein denies writing the note and murdering the sisters.
They had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday in Fryent Country Park in north-west London when they were killed. Friends found their intertwined bodies in the undergrowth two days later.
After Mr Hussein's arrest on 1 July last year, police found three lottery tickets next to the handwritten note signed in his blood, jurors heard.
The defendant had set up an online lottery account on 4 June, the court was told. Bank records showed that five Mega Millions bets and one Mega Millions syndicate bet were placed on 7 June, totalling £17.50.
On 9 June, three EuroMillions tickets and a syndicate ticket were bought for £12.50.
On 13 June, Mr Hussein's bank card was also used to purchase various online scratchcard games, jurors were told. He went on to report his bank card as lost, saying on 16 June that he was unaware exactly when this had happened.
On Monday, the jury was told a blue latex glove, a balaclava and a shovel were found in Mr Hussein's bedroom.
The defendant, of Blackheath, south-east London, denies two counts of murder and a charge of unlawfully possessing a knife.
The trial continues.