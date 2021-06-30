Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George: Parents charged with murder of 10-week-old baby
- Published
The parents of a baby girl have appeared in court charged with her murder.
Lauren Saint George and Darren Hurrell, both aged 24, did not enter any pleas when they appeared at the Old Bailey on Wednesday via video link.
Their daughter Lily-Mai Hurrell Saint George was 10 weeks old when she died at Great Ormond Street Hospital in London on 2 February 2018.
She had been admitted to hospital two days earlier.
Ms Saint George, of Enfield in north London, and Mr Hurrell, of Alvaston in Derby, spoke from Highbury Corner Magistrates' Court only to confirm their identities.
They were released on conditional bail, with a plea hearing listed for 29 September.
