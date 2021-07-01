Police in Ealing search for driver who reversed into man who died
Police are trying to find a driver who might be unaware of reversing into a man in west London, who died.
It happened in Northfield Avenue, Ealing, on 21 June. The car, a white Toyota Prius, did not stop at the scene, the Met Police said.
The 66-year-old pedestrian is thought to have been standing behind the parked car when it began manoeuvring.
He was taken to hospital by ambulance and died four days later. Officers have asked witnesses to come forward.
The cause of death of the man has not been specified and his family is aware of the situation.
