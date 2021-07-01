Oxford Circus stabbing: Victim in critical condition
A suspected knifeman was detained by members of the public after a stabbing attack in central London.
Officers arrested the man in Oxford Circus, close to Regent Street, at about 20:00 BST.
Another man who was treated at the scene for stab wounds was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said.
The arrested man is being treated for a non-life threatening head injury, the force said.
A crime scene is in place and officers remain in the area, it added.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We treated a man at the scene for stab wounds and took him by road to a major trauma centre."
