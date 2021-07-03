BBC News

Oxford Circus stabbing: Man charged with murder

Published
image captionPolice were called to Oxford Circus at about 20:00 BST on Thursday

A 26-year-old man from Swansea has been charged with murdering a man who was stabbed to death in central London.

The 60-year-old victim was stabbed in Oxford Circus on Thursday evening and died in hospital.

Tedi Fanta Hagos, of Ravenhill, will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates' Court later, the Met Police has said.

He has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

