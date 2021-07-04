London Underground: Police investigating Tube anti-Semitic chants
- Published
Police are investigating an act of anti-Semitism on the London Underground after a group of males were filmed chanting at a Jewish man.
Footage showed the group going down an escalator at Oxford Circus Tube station before turning around and appearing to abuse people behind them.
The men in the video can be heard using expletives.
Some of the males filmed were wearing England shirts, while others wore the flags around their shoulders.
A British Transport Police spokeswoman said: "We're aware of a video posted online of a group displaying anti-Semitic behaviour on a London Underground escalator.
"We take such incidents extremely seriously and are investigating."
No arrests have yet been made.
The video comes after recent figures showed a surge in anti-Semitic attacks in London, linked to the recent violence between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza strip.
Research by the Community Security Trust (CST) recorded 201 anti-Semitic incidents in the city between 8 May and 31 May, already surpassing the highest total for any single month since records began.