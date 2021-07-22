Croydon tram crash: Passengers accidentally killed, jury concludes
A tram crash which killed seven people in Croydon was an accident, an inquest jury has found.
More than 50 people were injured when the tram tipped over and spun off the tracks near Sandilands tram stop in south London in November 2016.
The tram was travelling three times faster than a speed restriction.
Speaking after the verdict, the mother of one of the victims said the families were "bitterly disappointed" and that justice had not been done.
The crash resulted in the deaths of Dane Chinnery, 19, Philip Logan, 52, Philip Seary, 57, Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35, and Robert Huxley, 63, all from New Addington, and Mark Smith, 35, and Donald Collett, 62, from Croydon.
Family members of the victims sat in the public gallery at Croydon Town Hall to hear the verdict, which came after more than nine days of deliberations by the inquest jury.
The foreman of the jury said: "The tram driver became disorientated, which caused loss of awareness in his surroundings, probably due to a lack of sleep.
"As a result of which, the driver failed to brake in time and drove his tram towards a tight curve at excessive speed.
"The tram left the rails and overturned on to its right side, as a result of which the deceased [were] ejected from the tram and killed."
The loved ones of the seven people killed said they felt "justice has been suffocated" following the verdict.
The families plan on calling on the Attorney General Michael Ellis to apply to the High Court to order a new inquest.
Jean Smith, 64, mother of Mark Smith, said she was disappointed the inquest did not hear from Transport for London or the tram driver.
"I am bitterly disappointed as justice has not been done today. It has been a total farce as we have only heard half of the evidence and no-one who could potentially have been responsible for the crash has been called as a witness.
"It's morally wrong that we haven't been able to hear from anybody from TfL, [tram operator] TOL or the driver during the proceedings, whatever legal precedent says.
"It feels like they have been able to hide from giving evidence and it simply isn't fair or just. Justice has been suffocated because of the coroner's ruling."
Remembering the victims
- Dane Chinnery, 19
- Donald Collett, 62
- Robert Huxley, 63
- Philip Logan, 52,
- Dorota Rynkiewicz, 35
- Philip Seary, 57
- Mark Smith, 35