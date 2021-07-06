Wembley park stabbings: Danyal Hussein guilty of murdering sisters
- Published
A man has been found guilty of murdering two sisters he repeatedly stabbed after a birthday celebration.
Danyal Hussein, 19, killed Bibaa Henry and Nicole Smallman at Fryent Country Park in Wembley on 6 June 2020.
Their bodies were found there by Ms Smallman's boyfriend the day after they had been reported missing to police.
Hussein stabbed them at random in a supposed demonic pact - a "sacrifice" that he believed would enable him to win the lottery - the Old Bailey heard.
The sisters had been with a small group of friends to celebrate Ms Henry's birthday.
When the others left they decided to stay on as they were enjoying themselves. They lit fairy lights, listened to music and danced, the trial heard.
After they failed to make it home, loved ones went back to the park to search for them and two days later found the women's sunglasses and a knife.
Adam Stone, Ms Smallman's partner, then discovered the two bodies intertwined in the undergrowth as he was on the phone to the police.
It can now be reported for the first time that Hussein had previously been referred by his school to the government's counter-extremism programme, Prevent.
In October 2017, aged 15, he was referred to the de-radicalisation scheme because of content he had accessed on school computers, including far-right material.
Hussein had a long-standing interest in mythology, Satanism, and the occult.
He was put on the "Channel programme" - for the most concerning Prevent cases - which discharged him in 2018, although he was seen again six and 12 months later.
Channel involves a multi-agency panel responsible for assessing the risk posed by a referred person. The programme is then charged with developing a support plan for the individual concerned.
During the trial, the jury heard Ms Henry had been stabbed eight times and Ms Smallman 28 times.
Police raided Hussein's home almost a month after the deaths. DNA evidence found at the scene connected him to the murders.
In his room, officers found three lottery tickets folded inside a letter signed in blood. In it, Hussein promised to sacrifice six women every six months in exchange for winning the Mega Millions Super Jackpot.
In the 10 days following the killings, he spent more than £160 on lottery tickets and bets, all without success.
The jury heard blood found in the park was a billion times more likely to have come from the teenage suspect than anyone else, while CCTV footage showed the teenager buying a set of knives from Asda a day before the killings.
Hussein did not give evidence during the trial but denied he was the person who carried out the murders.
As well as being convicted of two counts of murder, he was found guilty of possessing an offensive weapon.
The 19-year-old is due to be sentenced on 22 September.
Mrs Justice Whipple ordered that for psychiatric reports should be carried out ahead of sentencing. He told the defendant he faced a long prison term.
Olcay Sapanoglu, from the CPS, said the sisters' lives had been "cruelly cut short in the most horrific of ways".
"The deaths of Ms Henry and Ms Smallman have devastated their loved ones and left a local community reeling," she added.