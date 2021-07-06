Stockwell Six: Three men have convictions overturned after almost 50 years
- Published
Three black men jailed for allegedly attempting to rob a corrupt police officer nearly 50 years ago have had their convictions overturned.
Courtney Harriot, Paul Green and Cleveland Davidson were arrested on Stockwell station in February 1972.
The trio, part of the so-called "Stockwell Six", were jailed largely on evidence from British Transport Police officer Derek Ridgewell.
The Court of Appeal dismissed their conviction on Tuesday.
They were accused of trying to rob Ridgewell, who was in plain clothes and had previously served in the South Rhodesian, now Zimbabwean, police force.
Although each pleaded not guilty, all but one were convicted and sent to jail or Borstal, despite telling jurors that police officers had lied and subjected them to violence and threats.
Their convictions were referred to the Court of Appeal by the Criminal Cases Review Commission on the basis that there is "a real possibility that the Court of Appeal will now quash those convictions".
At a hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice in London on Tuesday, the Court of Appeal cleared Mr Harriot, Mr Green and Mr Davidson, nearly five decades after they were convicted.