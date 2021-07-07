Mee Kuen Chong: Murder arrest after missing Wembley woman found in Devon
- Published
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman missing from London was found in Devon woodland.
Mee Kuen Chong was discovered near Bennett Road in Salcombe, Devon on 27 June having been reported missing earlier in the month.
The Met said the 36-year-old suspect was arrested in Kilburn, north London on Tuesday and remained in custody.
Ms Chong's cause of death is yet to be determined, the Met added.
The 67-year-old, also known as Deborah and originally from Malaysia, had been living in Wembley for over 30 years, police said.
She was reported missing on 11 June.
Her death was initially treated as unexplained by Devon and Cornwall Police. But, further inquiries led to a murder investigation being launched by the Met.
Det Ch Insp Jim Eastwood said: "The discovery of Mee's body is a tragic development and my thoughts are with her family and friends.
"At this stage, we are working on establishing the full circumstances surrounding Mee's death and in particular her movements.
"I would ask anyone who saw her between Thursday, 10 June and Sunday, 27 June either in London or Devon, who has not yet spoken to police, to please come forward."
The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards were informed following the discovery of Ms Chong's body. A referral has also been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).