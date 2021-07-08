Euro 2020: The three London lions who led England's front line
England's front three proved to be a lethal combination during the Three Lions' semi-final victory against Denmark at Euro 2020.
England's first goal came from a Harry Kane through-ball to Bukayo Saka, who then crossed to Raheem Sterling. Sterling's presence caused Danish captain Simon Kjaer to put the ball into the back of the net.
All three England players grew up in London, learning their skills and developing their talents in different parts of the capital.
So what were the three like at the time - and did they always seem destined to play for their country?
Raheem Sterling
Arguably England's stand-out player, the Manchester City star grew up in the shadow of Wembley Stadium having moved to the north-west of the capital from Jamaica at the age of five.
He attended a number of the local schools including Oakington Manor Primary School, where he wrote in the year book:
I've played in several several football tournaments and become a legend at football, cricket and and even tag rugby. The teachers here have taught me a lot and I can never never forget these wonderful teachers.
Rebekah Akonor, who was one of his teachers, told BBC Breakfast that even at the age of 10 and 11 he had been "very focused, very driven".
"He was a star right from the minute he came... we're very proud of him," she said.
Harry Kane
England's captain and talisman is regularly celebrated as being "one of our own" by Tottenham fans.
He was born in Walthamstow, east London, and grew up in Chingford where he went to a school previously attended by another celebrated England captain, David Beckham.
Kane attended trials at Ridgeway Rovers, where Beckham also played, and impressed coaches even at the age of six.
Dave Bricknell, who was in charge that day at Loughton rugby club, recalled how "he could see a pass, he could play. He was very, very good at an early age. He could strike a ball."
However, he believed the striker's greatest quality, even in those days, was "his great self-belief".
"He had good touch, but his main attribute was that he had major confidence in himself," he said.
Bukayo Saka
Nineteen-year-old Bukayo Saka did not start England's first game at Euro 2020 but has become a key member of the front line, being brought back into the side for the semi-final.
He grew up in the west London borough of Ealing and first attended Edward Betham CofE Primary School, where he returned in 2019 to speak to teachers and pupils about his time there.
Saka later moved to Greenford High School where famously he achieved straight A* GCSE results before becoming an Arsenal star.
Mark Harvey, his former PE teacher, told the Local Democracy Reporting Service Saka was very similar in class to how he is now.
"In every interview that I see him do, he carries himself so well and talks so well, he always does it with a smile on his face," he said.
"He's always been like that, I promise you, when I taught him in year seven and he was 11 years old, he was the calming factor in the class."
In addition to Saka's academic record, Mr Harvey revealed that his former pupil excelled in all sports he tried his hand at.
"He even still holds the long jump record!" he said.