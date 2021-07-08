Woolwich stabbing death: Tamim Habimana named as victim
The victim of a fatal knife attack in south London has been named by police as 15-year-old Tamim Ian Habimana.
Officers found Tamim suffering from a single stab wound on Woolwich New Road, Woolwich, at 17:25 BST on Monday.
Despite treatment he was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.
A 15-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of his murder on Thursday. He has been taken into custody at a police station in south London.
Only hours after Tamim's killing, police were called to Oval Place, Vauxhall, where a 16-year-old boy was discovered stabbed to death.
To date, 21 teenagers have died in homicides in London in 2021. Across the whole of last year, 17 teens were killed in violent attacks in the capital.
If teenage deaths continue at the current rate, this will be the worst year for young homicides in London since 2008.