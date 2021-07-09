Mason Mount fan Belle 'won't wash or sell' midfielder's shirt
- Published
A girl whose reaction to being given Mason's Mount's shirt after England's win over Denmark went viral has described the experience as "crazy".
Belle McNally, 10, from Bromley, south-east London, cried tears of joy when the midfielder handed her his shirt at Wembley.
England won 2-1 after extra time and will play Italy at the national stadium, a game she hopes to attend.
"I'm going to frame it. I don't want to sell or wash it," she said.
This moment had me 🥺 @masonmount_10 👏🏾 pic.twitter.com/tzWWlPijW6— Rem Williams (@remmiewilliams) July 8, 2021
Belle says she has been recognised by members of the public after a video of her ecstatic reaction to receiving the number 19 shirt on Wednesday was watched millions of times.
She says she attracted the Chelsea player's attention at a previous match when he smiled and waved at her from the team bus and so decided to make a flag for him.
She said: "I didn't realise until the last moment because when he walked over, he was coming in my direction but he was looking the other way so I didn't expect it.
"When he came over and stood right in front of me, that's when I finally realised I had it in my hands and it was just crazy."
Her father Tommy revealed they had been trying to attract the Portsmouth-born player's attention before the game had even kicked off.
"She's small but very mouthy and was shouting 'Mason Mount' as he was warming up and she managed to catch his eye in the warm up and he saw her flag so luckily made an impression and was hoping after the game ended, maybe she'd catch his eye and be the lucky recipient of the shirt.
"The plan worked perfectly and to be honest we're still in dreamland. It's just been crazy.
"Since the game, we haven't come down to earth."