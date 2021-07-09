Amrou Greenidge: Five guilty of GB athlete's manslaughter
- Published
Five men have been found guilty of killing a former British athlete who was knocked off his bicycle and beaten as he lay injured.
Amrou Greenidge, 18, suffered catastrophic injuries after he was hit by a car in Fulham, on 18 August 2019.
He died two days later.
Connor Gwynn Bliss, 21, Darrel Mortimer, 21, Anas Osman, 19, Levar Jackson-Scott, 18, and Kai McDonald, 18, were found guilty of manslaughter at the Old Bailey on Friday.
Jurors acquitted the group, all from west London, of murder.
Mr Greenidge had represented Great Britain at the Taekwondo Cadet World Championships in 2015.
The court heard that the five young men had travelled to the scene in a stolen Mini dressed in dark clothing and face masks or balaclavas to hunt for Mr Greenidge.
They all had weapons, including large knives, the jury heard.
When they arrived, four of them set off on foot to search for the victim.
Once they had found Mr Greenidge, the group gave chase and overtook him in the vehicle, which struck him.
CCTV footage showed the victim being thrown into the air and bouncing off the car bonnet.
Four males then appeared on foot appear, attacking the victim. The attackers fled the scene in the Mini, dumping it in nearby Dymock Street, jurors were told.
Car fire
Gwynn Bliss then called his father and asked him to buy a can of petrol, it was alleged.
The stolen vehicle was then torched, damaging several cars parked nearby.
Gwynn Bliss was seen patting himself down and was later treated for serious burns to his face and hands
He had pleaded guilty to arson and was convicted of perverting the course of justice in relation to setting fire to a car used in the killing.
The defendants will be sentenced on 23 August.