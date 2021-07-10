Murder charge after Mee Kuen Chong's body found in Devon
- Published
A woman has been charged with the murder of Mee Kuen Chong, who went missing from London and was found dead more than 200 miles away in Devon.
Jemma Mitchell, 36, of Brondesbury Park, Brent, will appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court later.
The body of Ms Chong, also known as Deborah, was discovered in woodland in Salcombe on 27 June after she was reported missing earlier in the month.
A post-mortem has not determined her cause of death, police said.
The 67-year-old, who was originally from Malaysia, had been living in Wembley for more than 30 years.
She was reported missing on 11 June.
Her death was initially treated as unexplained by Devon and Cornwall Police. However, further inquiries led to a murder investigation being launched by the Met.