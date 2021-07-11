Green Park Tube attack: Man charged with attempted murder
- Published
A man has been charged with the attempted murder of a Tube passenger who was stabbed on the Jubilee Line.
Ricky Morgan, 33, of no fixed address, is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.
British Transport Police responded to reports of a stabbing at Green Park station in central London just after 18:45 BST on Friday.
The injured man was taken to a nearby hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Mr Morgan is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Monday.
A passenger in his 30s, who was among those trapped in a carriage with the alleged attacker, said he feared he would be "hacked to death underground".
The witness, who did not want to be named, said: "All of a sudden there was a huge commotion.
"A man stood in the middle of the carriage and brandished a foot-long black machete.
"People started screaming, there was a stampede to the front carriage - people got trampled on and pushed into the plastic and stuff."