Euro 2020: 'Heartbroken' Londoners react to England's defeat

Published
image captionThere was heartbreak for England fans as their team lost to Italy on penalties

England supporters gathered across London to see the Euro 2020 final, packing out pubs and the fan zone at Trafalgar Square.

Thousands were watching across the capital, only to witness the Three Lions lose to Italy on penalties.

Their heartbreak - and the jubilation of the Italian fans - was evident on the streets of London after the final whistle.

"I cannot tell you have devastated I am," one fan told the BBC.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said: "It was amazing watching the game but I'm heartbroken."

The Met Police said 49 people were arrested during the day outside Wembley and that 19 officers "were injured while they confronted volatile crowds".

image captionFans were left with their heads in their hands at Wembley
image captionFor some younger fans it was a knight to remember

Paul Bushell, 52, and Linda Bushell, 57, both from east London, said they were "devastated" by the defeat.

Mr Bushell, a lifelong England fan, said: "It's schoolboy stuff; they are supposed to be the cream of the crop and I support a team in the second division and my players could score more than that."

He added that the England team "got what they deserved" and said Italy were the better team.

image captionItalian fans partied into the night in Soho after their team won the penalty shootout
image captionWembley Stadium released fireworks to celebrate Italy's win and lit the arena using the colours of the Italian flag

One Italian fan celebrating in Oxford Circus said: "It's a very nice feeling.

"I was a tight match but penalties is always luck. Good job from both sides.

"I think it's a good England team. Very fast and a good scheme. I think they can do really good next year in the World Cup."

image captionFans crowded into Trafalgar Square to watch the final
image captionResidents of the Kirby Estate watched the game at an outdoor screening

Chris Dowse, who organised a screening at the Kirby Estate in Bermondsey, south-east London, said the England team should "hold their heads up".

He said: "In 2018 we got to the semi-final, in 2021 we got to the final. It only stands to reason that next time we're going to win it.

"They need to get their heads up, they brought everyone together like we have on the Kirby estate."

image captionPolice arrested 49 people amid escalating tensions
image captionA clean-up operation is under way across London

