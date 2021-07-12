Penge crash: Met officer denies dangerous driving over police pursuit deaths
A Met Police officer has denied causing the deaths of a 10-year-old boy and his aunt by driving dangerously during a police chase in south-east London.
Makayah McDermott and Rozanne Cooper, 34, were killed when they were hit by a car in Penge in August 2016.
PC Edward Welch, 33, of Chatham, Kent, is accused of being in pursuit of the vehicle which crashed into the pair.
He appeared at the Old Bailey where he denied two charges of causing death by dangerous driving.
PC Welch also pleaded not guilty to causing serious injury to a second child, who was aged 13 at the time of the crash, and dangerous driving.
Makayah and Ms Cooper had been walking with three other family members along Lennard Road when they were killed.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC set a further mention hearing on 8 October to consider setting a trial date.
The defendant, who spoke only to confirm his identity and enter pleas, is on unconditional bail.