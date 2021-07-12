Flash floods cause travel chaos in parts of London
Heavy rain has caused flash floods in various parts of London.
Cars have been submerged as roads filled with water while train services have also been cancelled.
Photos on social media showed parts of south-west London including Barnes, Raynes Park and Richmond had been affected, as had areas of north London including Golders Green and Highgate.
London Fire Brigade tweeted it had received over 150 calls about flooding in south-west London alone.
West Cross Route
Police based in south-west London advised drivers to avoid the area around Raynes Park station due to the flooding.
"Roads are flooded and dangerous to drive down," they warned.
MPS Westminster also tweeted people had been evacuated from buildings after flooding hit parts of Hammersmith including Colville Terrace, Holland Road and Ladbroke Grove.
The train routes affected by floods include:
- Services between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction / Gospel Oak
- Services at Richmond
- Services between Shepperton and London Waterloo
- Services into and out of London Euston
- Services between London St Pancras International and Luton
- Services to and from London Paddington
A lightning strike has also damaged signalling at Epsom affecting trains between London Waterloo and Dorking.
Operators have said trains could be cancelled or delayed with commuters advised to check before they travel.
Property flooding in Barnes London after thunderstorms. Water pouring up out of toilet as sewers backed up, said one resident. Another said he'd never seen rain like it in 20 years