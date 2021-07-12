BBC News

Flash floods cause travel chaos in parts of London

Published
image copyrightRob Watkins
image captionVehicles were submerged by flood waters in Raynes Park

Heavy rain has caused flash floods in various parts of London.

Cars have been submerged as roads filled with water while train services have also been cancelled.

Photos on social media showed parts of south-west London including Barnes, Raynes Park and Richmond had been affected, as had areas of north London including Golders Green and Highgate.

London Fire Brigade tweeted it had received over 150 calls about flooding in south-west London alone.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Police based in south-west London advised drivers to avoid the area around Raynes Park station due to the flooding.

"Roads are flooded and dangerous to drive down," they warned.

MPS Westminster also tweeted people had been evacuated from buildings after flooding hit parts of Hammersmith including Colville Terrace, Holland Road and Ladbroke Grove.

image captionRoads in Barnes filled with water
image copyrightJim Kennedy
image captionNorth Kensington was one of the places hit by heavy rainfall

The train routes affected by floods include:

  • Services between Clapham Junction and Watford Junction / Gospel Oak
  • Services at Richmond
  • Services between Shepperton and London Waterloo
  • Services into and out of London Euston
  • Services between London St Pancras International and Luton
  • Services to and from London Paddington

A lightning strike has also damaged signalling at Epsom affecting trains between London Waterloo and Dorking.

Operators have said trains could be cancelled or delayed with commuters advised to check before they travel.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter
image copyrightLondon Euston
image captionTrains in and out of London Euston have been cancelled due to the tracks being flooded

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.