Two arrested after boy, 16, fatally stabbed in Croydon
- Published
Two men have been arrested following the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in south London.
The Met Police said a 19-year-old man was arrested on Monday on suspicion of murder after the attack in Croydon on Friday.
Officers were called at 15:00 BST by staff at a south London hospital. The boy had been taken there by members of the public, police added.
The victim died in hospital on Sunday. His next of kin has been informed.
The Met said the boy had been stabbed a short time earlier in Bensham Manor Road near the junction with Swain Road, Thornton Heath.
A 22-year-old man was also arrested at the same address in Croydon on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs.
'Two riding a moped'
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn said: "We are urging anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage from in or around Bensham Manor Road at around 14:45 on Friday afternoon to get in touch with us.
"We believe the victim was stabbed in Bensham Manor Road following an incident with two people riding a moped.
"As such, we are also urging people to think back and consider if they may have seen the moped before or after the stabbing or have knowledge of the incident.
"No matter how insignificant the information may seem to you, please contact the police as soon as possible.
"I appreciate the local community's support and understanding while we continue to conduct our inquiries. At this stage of the investigation I do not believe that this murder is linked to any other homicides or other violent incidents."