Flash floods: Parts of London receive a month of rain in one day
- Published
Parts of London received a month's worth of rain in one day, causing flash floods.
On Monday 47.8mm of rain fell in a 24-hour period in Kew, most of it in just one hour. The average monthly rainfall in July is 44.5mm.
Residents were evacuated from their homes and train services cancelled, while cars were submerged in water.
London Fire Brigade said it had taken more than 1,000 calls related to flooding.
A spokesperson for the service said: "We're asking people not to walk through or drive through the floodwater. Floodwater can be contaminated and vehicles can become unstable."
One resident in Maida Vale, in west London, said his basement was "under at least a foot of water, and it was black, so it is sewage water".
Shane, who lives on Shirland Road, said "everything was wrecked" by the floods which "subsided quickly" when the rain stopped.
Kensington and Chelsea Council said 120 people were put up in hotels yesterday due to flooding in the area.
July 12, 2021
One video posted on Twitter shows water pouring in down the stairs at Sloane Square Tube station.
North Kensington Library and Central Kensington Library are also closed due to flooding.
Putney Village in Wandsworth, and Chipstead in Surrey, both recorded more than 31mm of rain in one hour.
Rain recorded in Kew Gardens on Monday makes it the wettest day there since 6 July 1983 and the third wettest day on record.
Gareth Furby who lives in Barnes, south-west London, described "bailing out" water from a neighbours front garden.
"I helped another neighbour by building a dam at her front gate," he said.
"A theory locally is that the rain came precisely at high tide on the Thames which meant any sewers which flow into the river backed up."
Underground stations, including Chalk Farm, Hampstead and Wimbledon, closed due to extreme flooding.
Rain in London @BBCBreaking pic.twitter.com/O5jRI688ZU— Álvaro García (@alvarogafu) July 12, 2021
Lines at Euston station had to be shut down after the intense downpours.
The train routes still affected by floods include:
- Thameslink services
- The London Underground Circle Line, District Line and Hammersmith and City Line
- Services into and out of London Euston
- Services between London St Pancras International and Luton
A lightning strike has also damaged signalling at Epsom, affecting trains between London Waterloo and Dorking.
Operators have said trains could be cancelled or delayed with commuters advised to check before they travel.
