xPublished45 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingxRelated TopicsColchesterHornchurchMetropolitan Police ServiceWembleyHarrowMore on this storyMet PCs 'sorry' for sisters' murder scene imagesPublished27 MayMan guilty of killing sisters in 'sacrificial' actPublished6 days agoBibaa and Nicole: The life after death of two sistersPublished6 days agoDanyal Hussein: A teenage murderer with far-right linksPublished6 days agoRelated Internet LinksHM Courts & Tribunals ServiceThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.