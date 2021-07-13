Girl, 10, among three injured in north London acid attack
A 10-year-old girl is among three victims of a suspected acid attack in north London.
Police were called at approximately 19:20 BST on Monday to reports of an incident at a property in Beaufort Park, Colindale.
A 43-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl were injured after a corrosive substance was thrown at them, the Met said.
They were taken to hospital suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
All three have since been discharged.
A number of officers were also treated at the scene for the effects of the substance after attending the incident. None of their conditions were serious.
No arrests have been made and enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing, police added.
Det Sgt Ewa Czura said: "It is vital that we identify the suspect responsible for this attack and we need the public's help.
"If you were in the area and witnessed the incident or have any information that could assist, I urge you to come forward and speak to police.
"The information you have might be essential to our investigation and help to bring justice to the victims and their family."