London Tube workers to hold four 24-hour strikes
- Published
London Underground staff will hold a series of strikes in a row over Night Tube drivers, it has been announced.
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport workers union (RMT) will walk out for 24 hours from midday on four days in August.
The union said Tube bosses planned to abolish the grade of Night Tube driver, which would threaten the loss of 200 jobs and affect other staff.
Transport for London (TfL) has been approached for comment.
The four strikes are due to take place for 24 hours from 12:00 BST on 3, 5, 24 and 26 August.
The RMT said the "cash-led move" to abolish Night Tube driver grades was "aimed at shunting staff around the combine at will".
General secretary Mick Lynch said the proposals "rip up an agreement that protects 3,000 Tube drivers' work-life balance" and were "a blatant attempt to now use the pandemic to start bulldozing through a savage programme of cuts".
He added that the union "remains available for talks".