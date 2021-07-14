Man awaiting trial for his mother's murder found dead
A man is believed to have killed himself while awaiting trial for the murder of his 85-year-old mother.
Mark Herman, 54, had been charged with killing Loretta Herman at her home in Ilford, east London, on 9 April.
Mr Herman had called 999, telling operators he had drowned her.
On 1 July, police were alerted to his death at a secure mental health facility in north London, where had had been transferred to from prison, the Old Bailey heard.
Although a formal post-mortem examination had yet to take place, it was believed that he had taken his own life, the court heard.
Judge Mark Lucraft QC was asked to formally close the case.
At a previous preliminary hearing, the court heard Mr Herman had called emergency services on 9 April to report a murder and that he had just drowned his mother.
However, a post-mortem examination found Mrs Herman died from compression to the neck.
The court heard he had a history of contact with mental health services in Ilford and had attempted to kill himself in May and June last year.
Mr Herman, who was arrested at his home in Rushden Gardens, Ilford, was remanded into custody to await trial for murder on a date to be fixed.
The defendant was initially held at Pentonville prison but was transferred to the John Howard Centre, a mental health facility, on 16 June over concerns he had expressed suicidal thoughts.