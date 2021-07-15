Croydon stabbing: Dead 16-year-old named as Damarie Roye
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed in south London has been named by police as Damarie Omare Roye.
Officers were called by hospital staff on 9 July after Mr Roye had been taken there by members of the public. He died two days later.
He was attacked on Bensham Manor Road in Croydon near the junction with Swain Road, Thornton Heath, Met Police said.
The force is asking witnesses to contact them and residents to check any CCTV footage they might have.
Two people have been arrested in connection with his death; one remains in police custody and the other has been released under investigation.
Det Ch Insp Kate Blackburn, who is leading the investigation, said: "Damarie was a young man who was popular among those that knew him. His death has caused unimaginable devastation to his family and friends.
"The investigation into his murder is moving at a fast pace and I continue to appeal for witnesses that were in or around Bensham Manor Road on Friday, 9 July at around 14:45hrs to contact us.
"We believe that Damarie may have been riding a blue mountain bike before the attack. Anyone who may have seen him in the area - with or without the bike - or who witnessed the attack, is urged to get in touch with the police."
She also asked people to look out for a dark coloured moped "concealed, abandoned, parked or even being ridden around" in the Thornton Heath area before or after the murder.