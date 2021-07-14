Euro 2020: Met denies Wembley police operation failed
By Tom Symonds & Claire Ellison
BBC News
- Published
The Met Police has denied its policing operation at the Euro 2020 final failed, claiming it had warned the stadium that many ticketless fans were on the way.
Fans fought with stewards and police as they attempted to break through gates for Sunday's match at Wembley Stadium.
The force said police action may have prevented the England final with Italy being called off.
Police and the FA are reviewing how the match was handled.
The Football Association (FA) said the majority of the trouble happened where it was the responsibility of police.
The Met's statement appeared to be aimed at defending itself against suggestions poor policing was to blame for an incident which may threaten Britain's chances of bidding for the 2030 World Cup.
Sources say it is unusual for officers in riot gear to be sent from the start in such large numbers to police a football match.
Deputy Assistant Commissioner Jane Connors said the operation at Wembley was "one of the most significant and comprehensive policing plans the Met has ever committed to a football match of this scale.
"Police commanders recognised this could result in ticketless fans attempting to get into the stadium, they updated security officials at Wembley of this risk."
She added that stewards at the stadium became "overwhelmed" soon after the gates opened.
"I do not accept that the policing operation failed and I standby the difficult decisions made by police officers and the Met's public order commanders.
"Without their immediate intervention, it is possible that this game could have been abandoned," she said.
In a BBC interview on Tuesday the FA claimed the majority of the trouble was in Wembley Way, outside the stadium, in an area which was the responsibility of the police.
Twenty-six people have been arrested following events at Wembley and another 25 in central London.
Meanwhile, a football fan who got into the Euro 2020 final without a ticket has told the BBC stewards were accepting bribes, as fans broke in through a disabled entrance.
He said he had joined a social media chat group called "Wembley Jib" where between 3,000 and 4,000 people exchanged tactics for breaking into the stadium.
"Jibbing" is football slang for getting in without paying, and people were discussing whether to attempt it on Twitter for days before the match.
The man, from Birmingham, agreed to discuss what happened but not for his name to be published.
He said: "When we got there at 1pm we were hanging around and a Wembley steward came up asking if we'd got tickets. We said no and he said 'do you want to give me money to get in?'"
"He said it would be £500 each. I had only taken out £250 for a bribe."
He and friends showed a video on their phones of an e-ticket being verified to stewards to gain access to the outer perimeter.
They abandoned an attempt to "tailgate" legitimate ticket-holders before pushing their way into the main stadium through a disabled entrance.
People were chanting "jib, jib, jib", he said.
"The ticketed fans attacked those with no tickets and although once inside it wasn't crowded, there was pushing and squeezing to get in," the man added.
The man claimed that even when people were thrown out they were not escorted away so simply tried to get back in.
"There were police officers there about 50 in groups of 10. They were standing too far back though, weren't getting involved or were too late if something happened.
"If England were in a final and I didn't have a ticket I'd do it again."
It is likely many of those trying to get access did so because they knew there would be a large number of empty seats due to Covid restrictions.