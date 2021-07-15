BBC News

Street Cat Bob: Statue unveiled to animal that inspired books and films

Published
image captionJames Bowen wrote six books about his pet Bob who he chanced upon while battling drug addiction

A statue dedicated to the stray cat who inspired the film and book A Street Cat Named Bob, has been unveiled.

The life-size bronze sculpture of Bob was unveiled in Islington Green, north London, on Thursday.

James Bowen was homeless when met Bob in 2007 during his battle with drug addiction. He found the cat abandoned and injured and looked after him.

Mr Bowen eventually wrote a best-selling book about their relationship which was made into a film in 2016.

Bob died aged 14 in June 2020..

image captionMr Bowen said he hops the statue reminds passers-by that "everyone deserves a second chance and that no-one is alone"
image captionMr Bowen credits his scarf-wearing companion with aiding his own recovery.

At the unveiling Mr Bowen said: "I am so incredibly proud of Bob and grateful for the time we shared.

"He enriched my life from the moment I met him. He saved me and he touched the lives of millions, providing optimism to people across the world.

"My hope is that when people visit Bob's statue, or as they simply pass by, that they will take a moment to remember that everyone deserves a second chance and that no-one is alone."

While homeless, Mr Bowen began taking the ginger cat with him when busking or selling The Big Issue in London.

image copyrightTanya Russell
image captionCreated by sculptor Tanya Russell, the life size statue of Bob is positioned in Islington Green

A Street Cat Named Bob: And How He Saved My Life was published in 2012, and there have since been five further books released in more than 40 different languages.

Mr Bowen credits his scarf-wearing companion with aiding his own recovery.

The statue overlooks the Islington Waterstones bookstore, where James wrote his first book recounting their journey together.

A second film, A Gift from Bob, which also features the eponymous feline, was released posthumously in 2020.

Related Topics

More on this story