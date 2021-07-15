Street Cat Bob: Statue unveiled to animal that inspired books and films
A statue dedicated to the stray cat who inspired the film and book A Street Cat Named Bob, has been unveiled.
The life-size bronze sculpture of Bob was unveiled in Islington Green, north London, on Thursday.
James Bowen was homeless when met Bob in 2007 during his battle with drug addiction. He found the cat abandoned and injured and looked after him.
Mr Bowen eventually wrote a best-selling book about their relationship which was made into a film in 2016.
At the unveiling Mr Bowen said: "I am so incredibly proud of Bob and grateful for the time we shared.
"He enriched my life from the moment I met him. He saved me and he touched the lives of millions, providing optimism to people across the world.
"My hope is that when people visit Bob's statue, or as they simply pass by, that they will take a moment to remember that everyone deserves a second chance and that no-one is alone."
While homeless, Mr Bowen began taking the ginger cat with him when busking or selling The Big Issue in London.
A Street Cat Named Bob: And How He Saved My Life was published in 2012, and there have since been five further books released in more than 40 different languages.
Mr Bowen credits his scarf-wearing companion with aiding his own recovery.
The statue overlooks the Islington Waterstones bookstore, where James wrote his first book recounting their journey together.
A second film, A Gift from Bob, which also features the eponymous feline, was released posthumously in 2020.