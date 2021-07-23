London Underground: Teenager charged over anti-Semitic abuse
- Published
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a man was subjected to anti-Semitic abuse on the Underground.
A Jewish man, identified as Yochai, was verbally abused in separate incidents on the evening of 4 July, first while on a bus into Oxford Street and then at Oxford Circus Tube station.
British Transport Police said the boy had been charged with a religiously aggravated public order offence.
The teenager will appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on 2 August.
Police said at the time that the victim was subjected to a "torrent" of anti-Semitic abuse while walking down an escalator at Oxford Circus Tube station.
