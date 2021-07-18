Covid: London's Metropolitan Line reopens after staff pinged by NHS app
- Published
A London Underground line has reopened after it was closed on Saturday because too many staff had received isolation alerts via the NHS Covid-19 app.
No services ran on the Metropolitan line, which runs between Aldgate and Amersham, Buckinghamshire, as staff had been contacted by NHS Test and Trace.
The Piccadilly and District lines were also affected, but have also reopened.
Transport unions have warned of "dire consequences" in the coming days as staff are contacted through the app.
The latest figures showed infection rates were rising in all areas of London in the seven days up to 12 July, with Hammersmith and Fulham recording the highest rate of 436 cases per 100,000 people.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport union general secretary Mick Lynch previously said there would be "a surge in workers pinged with a self-isolation instruction" after England's Covid-19 restrictions are eased on Monday.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has said face coverings must be worn on London's transport network after the national restrictions are eased.
The majority of the Tube is now running with minor delays on some lines.
The Waterloo and City line is not running due to a planned closure.