Anjem Choudary: Radical preacher's public speaking ban lifted
Conditions banning radical preacher Anjem Choudary from public speaking have been lifted.
Choudary, from Ilford in east London, was jailed for five-and-a-half years in 2016 after being convicted of inviting support for the Islamic State group.
He was released on licence from HMP Belmarsh in 2018, the conditions of which have now come to an end.
It has not been confirmed if police and MI5 will continue to track him or consider him a person of interest.
Choudary headed the Al-Muhajiroun (ALM) network, a now-banned that supported an extreme interpretation of Islam, and had been subject to more than 20 conditions as part of his licence.
As well as being prohibited from public speaking, his internet and mobile phone use was restricted and he was banned from being in contact with people who may be suspected of extremist-related offences without prior approval.
The former solicitor had to wear an electronic tag and abide by a night-time curfew, only attend pre-approved mosques and stay within a set area, as well as adhere to other standard requirements, like having regular meetings with probation officers.
Police and MI5 were thought to be among a host of bodies involved in monitoring him under the system known as multi-agency public protection arrangements.
Separate measures saw his name added to a UN sanctions list, which meant he was banned from travelling and had assets frozen.
A senior security source told the Press Association "disruptive measures" had had "a substantial impact on the ability of ALM to propagate their toxic ideology".