Student murdered in watch robbery attempt near Harrods, court hears
- Published
A student was stabbed to death for his £34,000 watch during a failed robbery close to Harrods, a court has heard.
Mohammed Al-Araimi, 20, and his friend were attacked by two men as they walked through an alley in Knightsbridge, west London, on 5 December 2019.
Mr Al-Araimi, who was wearing a Patek Phillipe watch, was stabbed in the chest. He collapsed and died near the Harrods Christmas tree.
Badir Al-Nazi, 24, and Arseboon Dilbaro, 23, both deny murder.
Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said the two defendants had gone out "looking for a victim or victims to rob", and that CCTV showed the attackers were each armed with a knife.
'Wrong place at the wrong time'
He said the route they had taken to Knightsbridge that night demonstrated "their desire to wait for the right victim or victims in the right location".
Mr Orchard said: "Unfortunately the two friends, Mohammed and Nasser, were in the wrong place at the wrong time."
The jury was told both friends were wearing expensive watches. Mr Al-Araimi's friend Nasser Kanoo, now aged 22, had on a Rolex watch worth £7,150.
Mr Al-Araimi, from Oman, was grabbed around the throat and during a struggle was stabbed in the chest by Mr Al-Nazi, the court heard.
'Fled to Egypt'
Mr Orchard said Mr Kanoo was confronted by Mr Dilbaro, and was injured as he ran away. Both victims managed to escape towards the Harrods store, chased by Mr Al-Nazi, he said.
Mr Al-Araimi then collapsed near the Harrods Christmas tree but despite help from a Harrods security officer, police, paramedics and a doctor, he died 40 minutes after the attack. Student Mr Kanoo was treated in hospital for a 2cm stab wound.
In the end no watches were taken during the attack, the court heard.
Police made a public appeal to identify the suspects and in January 2020, Mr Al-Nazi, a Kuwaiti citizen, handed himself in to police, the jury heard.
The court was told Mr Dilbaro, a German national, fled to Egypt but returned to the UK in July 2020, when he was arrested at Heathrow Airport.
Both defendants also deny charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to Mr Kanoo and attempted robbery.
Mr Al-Nazi has pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article. Mr Dilbaro denies that charge.
The trial continues.