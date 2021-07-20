Jermaine Baker: Officer who shot unarmed man denies having time to wait
- Published
A firearms officer who killed an unarmed man during a foiled prison break has denied he could have waited "a few seconds more" to open fire.
Jermaine Baker was shot by the officer during a foiled attempt to free an inmate from a prison van near Wood Green Crown Court in 2015.
The police marksman, identified as W80, fired a single fatal shot, a public inquiry into Mr Baker's death heard.
W80 told the inquiry he thought Mr Baker was reaching for a gun.
Police had been told the prison-break crew only had a replica firearm, the inquest heard.
Issues about a failure to communicate intelligence between different police teams were raised at the hearing.
Mr Baker, 28, who was from Tottenham, had been among a group of men who were trying to free Izzet Eren from a prison van in north London on 11 December 2015.
W80 told the inquiry Mr Baker's hands were moving up towards a bag on his chest when he was confronted by police.
He said: "Given the information, I was sure that there was a gun in that bag. That's why I decided to fire."
An imitation Uzi machine-gun was found in the rear of the car.
Counsel to the inquiry Kate Blackwell QC asked the officer: "You could have waited a few seconds more to establish whether or not he was indeed about to take a weapon out of that bag, couldn't you?"
W80 replied: "No, my training is that his actions could beat my reactions. So I reacted to his actions moving towards the bag."
The officer said he shouted at Mr Baker to put his hands on the dashboard of the car several times before opening fire.
The inquiry was played audio from the operation, during which many of the words uttered cannot be heard among a wall of noise of officers shouting. Some officers could be heard telling occupants of the car to put their hands up.
W80 rejected any suggestion that Mr Baker was putting his hands up to surrender.
W80 had returned to operational duties from a training role in the months before the shooting, and this was his first deployment since he had rejoined the team.
W80 said he had been left in "utter shock and despair" when, days after Mr Baker's death, he was told the police watchdog wanted to interview him on suspicion of murder.
The inquiry, which is being held at the International Dispute Resolution Centre in central London, continues.