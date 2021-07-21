Ilford: Police appeal after 15-year-old boy sexually assaulted on bus
- Published
Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to after a teenage boy was allegedly sexually assaulted in east London.
The 15-year-old was approached by a man on a bus near Ilford station around 19:00 BST on 2 July, the Met said.
He then allegedly tried to engage the victim in sexual conversation and began touching him.
The boy, who was wearing school uniform at the time, filmed the suspect on his phone and passed the footage to police.
After around 20 minutes, the victim got off the 179 bus and told his mother, who alerted the police.
The suspect, who police say was around 35-years-old, got off the bus several stops later at Southend Road, Woodford Green.
He is described as being of Eastern European appearance with receding short brown hair and roughly shaven.
Det Ch Insp Michael Dougall said: "If you know or saw anything, no matter how insignificant you feel it might be, please come forward to us. It is vital we identify this man."