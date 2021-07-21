E-scooter hit-and-run victim named as Junior Shay Alexander
- Published
A 16-year-old boy who died after his e-scooter crashed with a car in south-east London has been named by police.
Junior Shay Alexander was found with serious injuries on Southborough Lane in Bromley at about 01:20 BST on Sunday.
The teenager was taken to a central London hospital where he died.
The driver of the car, a 20-year-old man, did not stop at the scene but was later arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He was also arrested for failing to stop at the scene of a collision and providing a positive alcohol breath test.
In a statement, Junior's parents, said: "We are still in shock and struggling to come to terms with the fact that our beautiful son is gone.
"He was a wonderful son, brother, uncle, grandson and all those who knew him loved him", they added.
They have asked any witnesses to the incident to contact the police.