Euros 2020: Pair charged with helping fans break into Wembley
Two men have been charged with helping ticketless fans storm Wembley Stadium at the Euro 2020 final, the Met Police have said.
Police charged Yusaf Amin, 18, from Newham, and Dalha Mohamad, 18, from Waltham Forest, with theft via postal requisition.
The pair are accused of stealing items from Wembley Stadium which would allow people unauthorised access to the game.
They are due to appear at Willesden Magistrates' Court on 30 July.
The Football Association (FA) is conducting a full review of the England v Italy game after a "large number" of fans tried to force their way into Wembley.
The Met Police are also reviewing how the match was handled.
