Brixton stabbing: Man killed after 'group confrontation'
- Published
A man has died after being stabbed in south London, in a scene involving high-end sports cars, people in balaclavas and a quad bike.
A music video was being filmed near the attack close to Brixton Tube station but it is unclear whether it - or a Lamborghini and a Ferrari at the scene - were related to the incident.
The victim, in his early 20s, was pronounced dead on Wednesday night.
Witnesses have said there was some sort of confrontation between two groups.
One member of the public, Joe Tyrrell, told the BBC he saw the whole incident unfold: "A convoy of cars and quad bikes suddenly turned on one another, leading to one man being stabbed and others involved in a fist fight before running off on foot and by vehicle.
"The front of the convoy was a black Range Rover, which had a driver that wore a balaclava, and men sitting in the boot of the car, with the boot door open. There was also a red Ferrari and lime green Lamborghini, as well as two quad bikes. One of the quads ended up beached on the pavement.
"The man who was stabbed was lying in the middle of the road, with an ambulance on scene instantly, where the man was receiving CPR right away but looked lifeless. Another man who was wearing a balaclava and ski goggles, accompanied by a woman, ran to the victim screaming."
Another eyewitness, Anca Enache, said: "When I came out of the Tube, guys were chasing each other, a motorbike in the middle of the street in front of the red Lamborghini, others throwing stuff at a white girl and a black boy on a quad bike that ended up in traffic lights."
The victim's family has been informed and a man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
The Met Police is asking for witnesses to get in touch.