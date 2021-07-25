East Dulwich stabbing: Man charged with murder of woman, 36
A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in south-east London.
Beatrice Stoica, 36, was found with knife injuries at a home in Lordship Lane, East Dulwich, on the evening of Friday 23 July. She was taken to hospital, but later died.
A post-mortem examination is expected to take place later.
Stony Stoica, 44, from Lordship Lane, is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.
